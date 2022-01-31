what happens on Nasdaq, Bitcoin and S & P500? From Investing.com

Investing.com – New appointment with the recap of the week on financial markets, in today’s episode:

1) Trend for the week of world stock indices

Stock indices trend in alternating phases, the US weakness continues to be joined by China and Europe, the first target reached, and now?

2) Charts: S&P 500,,

Greater weakness for 100 and Bitcoin, which are in a correction phase that may not be over

3) The impact of Mattarella’s election on Italian assets

What happens now on government bonds and the stock market of our country?

4) Is the decline over?

Beware of the Bear Trap that we could find ourselves on the markets

5) Practical ideas of portfolio

Which asset classes to focus on in a tactical and strategic key

The complete analysis in the video BELOW:

