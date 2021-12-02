What happens to a no vax who refuses the Covid vaccine in Austria

The government of Vienna intends to impose fines of up to 7,200 euros for those who persist in refusing immunization. According to the health minister, this is a measure “without alternatives”.

Compulsory vaccination against Covid starting from 1 February in Austria, with attached very high fines for those who decide not to undergo immunization. It is when the preliminary draft of the bill on the vaccination campaign is foreseen, which will be announced on December 6 by the government: the No vaxes could risk a fine of 3,600 euros, which will be doubled (thus reaching 7.2 thousand euros) if the non-compliance continues . According to health minister Wolfgang Mueckstein it is a measure “without alternatives”. And as the Minister for European and Constitutional Affairs Karoline Edtstad pointed out, the sums could still be adjusted upwards because it is not excluded that the specification on the economic situation of the individual can be introduced.

Low vaccine rate in Austria

In Austria, the coronavirus vaccination rate is still too low: it reaches only 70 percent. Administration should not only be mandatory for primary school children as well as for people who cannot be immunized for medical reasons.

The other EU countries on the vaccination obligation

Greece has also decided to impose the vaccination obligation on those over 60 and in case of refusal there is a fine of 100 euros for each month of non-inoculation, starting from January 16. The funds raised from the sanctions will be donated to Greek hospitals fighting the pandemic. And Germany is also moving towards the obligation of administering anti Covid serum for everyone from next year. The proposal will be supported by Chancellor in pectore Olaf Scholz to whom the next prime minister, however, leaves freedom of conscience on how to vote.