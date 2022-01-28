Bitcoin was the first true cryptocurrency worthy of the name, developed in 2009 by an unknown programmer (or group of programmers) known by the nickname of Satoshi Nakamoto, which first theorized and then created the first true virtual currency based on cryptography. Bitcoin, like almost all cryptocurrencies created subsequently, is based on miningthat is, on the extraction of data through a complex system based on nodes (ie computers connected to each other) and which requires a large amount of energy.

The pollution factor

This also contributes to creating pollution, since in the long run the mining compromises the physical integrity of computers, a factor that has contributed to fueling criticism of Bitcoin and all related cryptocurrencies that use the same system, especially in a context green which is becoming more and more popular also in the economic world, to the point that states are making a commitment (at least those that enjoy constant growth) to use less polluting and renewable forms of energy.

What happens to Bitcoin? Crazy, here’s the news

The “ups and downs” of the value of Bitcoin is partly attributable to the situation in Kazakhstan, a country that is going through a period of political and social disagreements mainly due to energy difficulties, a context that has been partly influenced by this mining work. For some years, in fact, numerous investors had decided to move their mining operations to the country, which has become the 2nd largest producer of cryptographic tokens, especially after the bans by China.

Since 2017, the Kazakh government has instead “opened its doors” to investors but now the situation has worsened to the point that the country is no longer able to “keep up” with the increasing demand for energy.

Many are ready to bet on a new “emigration” by investors to new countries, and precisely this stalemate is attributable, at least in part to the value of Bitcoin, which has not undergone positive changes.



