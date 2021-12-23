What happens to Bitcoins

The Bitcoin is on the right trajectory to reach the value of $ 100,000 for 2022.

This is what transpires from the forecasts of Mick McGlone, Senior Commodity Strategist in the research department of Bloomberg, than with a Tweet a few days ago he commented: “$ 100,000 for Bitcoin, $ 50 for oil and $ 2000 for gold”, accompanied by a graph that correlates the value of these assets with the deflationary forces, expected for the next year, which should favor the expected increase.

There are therefore various factors that lead shareholders to express optimism, especially after the interventions this year, which balanced and made Bitcoin resist even to the mining ban imposed in China.

An example of the strategies adopted is the gradual decline in Bitcoin emissions, expected for the next few years, with the consequent future growth of demand compared to supply and a rise in prices after the decrease of the almost 30% from its all-time high in November.

An important data in the near future will be the stability of the cryptocurrency, which has always raised a lot of uncertainty among some types of investors. For this reason, normalization operations are planned, such as the development of new exchange-traded funds or similar cases in El Salvador, the first Bitcoin city starting in September.

McGlone’s report highlights the role one could play greater regulatory clarity by the United States on the palatability of digital assets. The next year could prove to be fundamental in these terms, because legislation on the merits and greater confidence on the part of government officials with these technologies could definitively legitimize them and give them greater concreteness.

There Federal Reserve it also plays a significant role in the coming months. Indeed, a tightening of the stock market could push the central bank to explore other shores. With the descent of the New York Stock Exchange In stock prices and bond yields, there may be an incentive to retain more liquidity, which would certainly benefit cryptocurrency.

Bull run vs bear market

This optimistic situation and forecast of price hikes is called in the Bitcoin bull run sector, going to resume the upward motion of a bull’s frame. The last “race” took place in 2016 and, although there are different conditions and it is also difficult to hypothesize scenarios with too much certainty, analysts say that, if things went similarly, this time the value could exceed all expectations, reaching to touch i $ 253,000 for BTC and $ 22,000 for Ethereum.

Looking at the history of these cryptocurrencies in a cyclical fashion, we know that following a bull run phase, the next bear market period should bring back Bitcoin to score a minimum around $ 42,000, equal to the post-2017 correction. The on-chain analyst Willy Woo with a Tweet he said his, reiterating that the halving cycles of the supply of blocks of BTC will end with the latter, leading to saturation and the loss of USD as a unit of account for BTC.

How to invest in Bitcoin

More and more people are taking an interest in this new investment frontier. Despite the volatility in the price, certain profits are very tempting and in any case the Bitcoin is for many destined to change the rules of the financial market.

Investing in Bitcoin clearly involves some degree of experience and manageability with financial instruments, because to obtain profits it is necessary to be aware of very specific strategies.

While intuitively the logic might be to buy and wait for the price to rise to sell, in reality it is not that simple.

First of all we must consider the fact that the price of BTC it is not always uphill. There are times when news is enough to bring it down. The good investor of cryptocurrencies he must always be able to earn, even from discounts.

An example of an operation to make money is the short selling, available on some trading platforms, which consists of selling in view of the reduction in value, and then buying back when the price is actually lower. In this way it is possible to make a profit on the difference in the market price.

Beware of scams

We must also be careful of the scams scattered around the internet, like unauthorized platforms or forums with scammers, who are waiting to deceive the first unfortunate who passes you: when you have the impression of being able to earn a lot of money in a short time and easily it is good to start wondering if everything is under control.

Don’t underestimate the risks

A degree in economics is not necessary to invest, but it is always better to know some basic rules. The first to keep in mind is that the risk is always there and, if possible, it must be calculated, controlled and contained.

Therefore, do not invest the entire capital that you have available, on the contrary, it is better to invest sums that you are willing to possibly lose in the most unfortunate cases.

Bitcoin is not the only cryptocurrency

BTC is the first cryptocurrency for value and longevity, but it is not the only one. There are many other solutions that can give you profits for certainly lower investments.

Some examples are Bitcoin Cash, a hard fork version of Bitcoin or Ethereum, which has recently been making its way into the market thanks to its use in most NFT purchases.

How to buy bitcoins

To buy bitcoins, the first step is to rely on safe and reliable platforms such as eToro, Libertex or Binance. Each site has different commissions and services, so it’s important to prepare yourself to understand which one is best based on your needs.

After connecting a secure payment system, you can start buying, investing in the cryptocurrency of your choice. Observing the data from day to day and following market trends remains an essential condition to think that you can make satisfactory earnings.

Conclusions

Considered now the new gold, the cryptocurrency market is growing, despite the uncertainties given by the current system, poorly regulated and with the past pandemic years that have just passed. This is a symptom of great resilience on the part of a financial product that has been frowned upon for years and has often denied many observers and critics.