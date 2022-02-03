What happens to Boris Johnson now?

After the scandal over parties organized in his residence in violation of the rules of the lockdown, in recent days the British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has worked hard to try to restore credibility to his government and avoid the risk of a crisis. But despite the efforts both in the economic sphere and abroad, his government still hangs in the balance, and the number of conservative MPs calling for his resignation is increasing.

Johnson has hinted that he has no intention of resigning, has shown himself engaged in major diplomatic efforts to resolve the crisis in Ukraine, and has announced ambitious plans to revive the country’s economy. The future of his leadership, however, still depends on what his party decides to do, where the discussion on the future of the prime minister is still ongoing and is quite heated.

The conclusions of the investigation into the parties at the Downing Street residence, conducted by government official Sue Gray, were released on Monday. Of the parties organized at Johnson Gray’s residence he gave a severe judgment: among other things he wrote that there was a “failure of judgment and leadership” on the part of the government, that in the prime minister’s office there is a “excessive” and “inappropriate” alcohol consumption, and that, in essence, Johnson behaved as if there was no pandemic going on, while citizens were required to accept major restrictions in their daily lives.

The publication of the outcome of the investigation was followed by an intervention by Johnson himself in parliament, after which, for over an hour and a half, dozens of parliamentarians – to whom he had to respond individually, after each intervention – have addressed very harsh criticisms , inviting him on several occasions to resign. And in the following days various MPs from his party, the Conservative Party, formally asked to vote to replace him at the head of the party and therefore of the country (in the United Kingdom the leader of the majority party is also automatically the head of government).

Johnson, however, was determined not to give up the government: he said he had no intention of resigning and wanted to wait for the publication of the full result of the investigation. Sue Gray’s report was only partially released, because in the meantime the London police have also opened an investigation into the parties organized by Johnson, and until it is concluded much of the report written by Gray will remain confidential.

In the meantime, Johnson immediately worked to try to regain credibility and stay in his place, with showy operations in both domestic and foreign policy.

For example, he was very active in diplomatic attempts to resolve the crisis in Ukraine: on Monday, shortly before the results of Gray’s investigation, he announced that the next day he would personally go to Kiev, Ukraine, to meet the president. Ukrainian Volodymyr Zelensky, which he later did, and instead phoned Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday.

All these diplomatic efforts have been commented on as futile, and seem more likely to shift attention away from the holiday scandal. Dmitry Polyanskiy, a representative of the Russian government at the United Nations, told a Sky News that Johnson’s attempts to calm tensions are “absolutely useless”, and another Russian government spokesman, Dmitry Peskov, said Johnson’s phone call with Putin means nothing: Putin, Peskov said, “would talk to anyone” , even with someone “totally confused” like Johnson.

Johnson also unveiled an ambitious nationwide economic and social reform program on Wednesday called “Raising the UK”. The program, perhaps the most ambitious in Johnson’s leadership, has been likened to attempts at reform by Labor governments over the past decades, although there are conflicting views on its chances of success, for various reasons.

One of these is that it may now be too late for Boris Johnson to implement these reforms, as the possibility of him being replaced as Conservative party leader and prime minister has become even more concrete after the outcome of Sue’s investigation was released. Gray.

According to British Conservative rules, a formal request, expressed in a letter, by 15 percent of the party’s MPs (in this case 54 people) is required to replace the party leader. At that point, new internal elections must be organized. Even before the results of Sue Gray’s survey were released, some Conservative party members had sent their letters, and now three more have been added. It is not known exactly how many letters were collected (only the deputy who chairs the committee that collects the letters, Graham Brady, knows): according to BBC 17 have been collected so far. They could increase, however, as several Conservative party members said they would await Gray’s investigation to decide what to do.

Replacing Johnson, however, may not be easy: although the names of possible replacements have been around for a while, and are more or less the same, it does not seem that there is a shared opinion within the party about who could take. Johnson’s place. According to Stephen Bush, a British journalist of the New Statesmanthe party’s indecision could allow Johnson to stay in his place a little longer.

