What happens to BTps if the Fed raises interest rates tomorrow?

Today and tomorrow, the monetary arm of the Federal Reserve (FOMC) meets to decide its next moves. The event is highly anticipated, also because it comes after the American inflation figure in December, which rose to 7%, the highest since 1982. The consequences of this meeting will also affect the BTp, which, not by chance, has signaled a surge in the spread ten-year level to above 140 basis points, i.e. at the highest levels since September 2020.

Governor Jerome Powell finds himself in the difficult position of having to react against high inflation and at the same time avoid that monetary tightening slows the growth of the American economy after the pandemic and excessively affects the financial markets, which have long been in bubble. A rate hike already tomorrow would be a shock for investors, among whom almost 95% remain convinced that the cost of money will remain unchanged. The increase is expected starting with the board in March. In the current year, there should be four of 0.25% each. At the end of 2022, rates will rise in the 1-1.25% range, according to forecasts.

BTp and spread under pressure

A tightening announced tomorrow would signal to the markets that the world’s leading central bank is anticipating its efforts against inflation, hopelessly accelerating the reaction of other institutions. There ECB has so far ruled out a rate hike for this year, but it is a fact that inflation in the Eurozone has risen to 5%, 2.5 times the target. And even the Fed called American inflation “transient”, except for a change of heart in recent months, when price growth had become heavy to be ignored.

The impact of a FED rate hike tomorrow would be negative on BTp.

Italian yields would rise, as would the spread. Investors would face greater difficulties for Italy in refinancing its immense public debt in the coming months and years. Moreover, higher US rates would compete with European bonds, attracting capital to the US. And inevitably European yields should rise, starting with those of the weakest bonds, which are also the first to lose out in a bullish rate phase. The Bund at 10 years, which returned to offering positive returns over the past week, it is now back below zero. A sign that geopolitical tensions in Europe will increase pressure on spreads.

