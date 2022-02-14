Diet is essential for maintaining a balanced status, an indispensable factor for aiming for good health. In recent decades, studies in the food sector have highlighted this in an even more important way and have also “debunked” some common thoughts related to food, especially as regards specific conditions.

Those who suffered from high cholesterol and blood sugar until not too many years ago were not allowed to consume foods of certain categories, while today there is certainly more “freedom” in this sense, even if it continues to be very important to “be careful” what you eat.

Beneficial fruit

Those who have to deal with high glycemic peaks and constant presence of LDL cholesterol (the “bad” one) must follow a more rigid diet than the normal one but in a relatively generic way it is always recommended to consume fruit, even the one that can be considered “sugary” , albeit in limited quantities.

In fact, fruit sugars, in spite of industrial sugars, tend to be beneficial, even those contained in avocado, a tropical fruit with a high caloric value that is an important source of vitamins and minerals also useful for reducing the risk of symptoms related to the situations described in precedence.

Beware of Eating Too Much Avocado: What Happens to Cholesterol and Blood Sugar

Despite the caloric intake (over 150 calories per hectogram) and the rather high fat content, it is good fats and considering the extremely high satiating power, it is indicated precisely to curb the appetite.

It has a high antioxidant power thanks to the mineral salts it contains, also useful in reducing cholesterol. Excellent power on the cardiovascular system, although it can be extremely useful to check the state of maturity of the fruit, if it is too “soft” the supply of nutrients can be influenced and therefore no longer beneficial for the body.

Too much avocado can have a negative effect on our weight but it can also lead to liver damage, thus affecting cholesterol management: the recommended daily portion is about 30-40 grams, about 1/5 of the edible part of a healthy fruit.