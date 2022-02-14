what happens to cholesterol and blood sugar?

The honey it is one of the most interesting foods to treat on a daily basis and for this reason in this article we will do a good study. Surely it is a food that is very good for our body but we must, as with all other things, not overdo the quantities. There are always risks in eat honey which can lead to serious damage to our health.

First let’s see what happens to eat honey every day. The example we are going to do with a spoonful of honey and thanks to the fact that we are talking about a food with antiseptic action we will be able to have benefits both for our digestion and for ours stomach. Furthermore the honey it does not make you fat: many times it is used in place of sugar due to the fact that it also accelerates the metabolism and, very importantly, accelerates weight loss.

What happens to those who eat honey with cholesterol

As we have already pointed out, honey is a very important food for our body. It helps us to defend ourselves thanks to its excellent properties and, without any doubt, it also fights the excess of cholesterol.

This is supported by scientific research conducted in the United States. In fact, it has been scientifically proven that honey can be used in food plans that prevent both vascular disease and heart disease. Eat honey every day in fact it allows us to go to lower cholesterol levels.

What happens to those who eat honey with blood sugar

The honey, as you will have understood, it is a food that can really be used by anyone. In fact, it can safely replace sugar especially in those people who suffer from high blood sugar. If we are in the presence of diabetes or prediabetes it is always better to use the honey instead of sugar.

Be careful, however, because the differences between one and the other are really minimal, albeit in favor of honey. For the latter reason it will still be necessary to use it very carefully.