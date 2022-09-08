What happens to Cubans who arrive at the US border?

A recent article from The New Herald addresses the main problems faced by Cuban migrants at the border points of the United States.

The stampede of Cubans towards that country without the benefit of the “wet foot, dry foot” policy has caused them to encounter different scenarios.

According to the article signed by Nora Gámez Torres and Syra Ortiz-Blanes, Cuban migrants can “face” two possible protocols upon arrival at the border.

A spokesman for the United States Customs and Border Protection Office told the aforementioned media that “officials at the border have wide discretion to make decisions, and that these are made on a case-by-case basis.”

In this way, he assured that they can be “processed” under different programs, with “different results”.

There are two types of documents that are being delivered to you right now:

Parole: document issued by the Department of Homeland Security to authorize the entry and stay in the United States of certain foreigners who do not have a visa but apply for admission.

In this case, the Cubans who have been granted a parole they can get a social security number, work permits and apply for permanent residency after one year, under the Cuban Adjustment Act.

The other document is Form I-220A. According to the Herald, this is an “Acknowledged Release Order” issued by US Immigration and Customs Enforcement for immigrants who are placed in removal proceedings.

This document allows their release as long as a series of conditions are met:

be monitored (with an ankle bracelet or phone app),

not break the law,

appear for a hearing in immigration court.

Cubans who receive this form do not have permission to work and may face obstacles when applying for permanent residence under the Cuban Adjustment Act.

It is important that you know that both documents must have the identification number of the person for immigration procedures. It is known as the A number (alien number) or foreigner number.

Immigration specialists told the media that “the I-220A form has been particularly problematic for Cuban immigrants because some immigration judges do not consider it a document that shows that they were inspected and admitted or paroled into the United States.”