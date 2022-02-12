what happens to digestion and cholesterol

When we give in to a sense of hunger and dedicate ourselves to a night snack, what happens to digestion and to cholesterol? Let’s see it together.

Many people have ailments of digestion and of cholesterol especially because they have a completely wrong lifestyle and diet. What we eat greatly affects our health because our body assimilates and processes all the substances it receives from the outside.

In particular, a bad habit that many should eliminate is it night snack. It may happen that taken by nervous hunger, taken by boredom, by the desire for sweet, the refrigerator is opened at night, or very late in the evening. This is not good for health and several studies have shown it.

It is now scientifically proven that eating at night puts the metabolism in serious difficulty with even serious consequences on health. Let’s see all the details below.

Night snack to eliminate: this is what happens to our health

Very interesting research has been conducted in Taiwan. National Yang-Ming University in Taipei considered a group of over 1200 people. The diet proposed for the experiment aimed to distribute fats, proteins, carbohydrates in a balanced way during different phases of the day. These were morning, mid morning, lunch, mid afternoon, dinner, night.

People then underwent regular blood tests in order to keep blood sugar, cholesterol, triglycerides, total cholesterol under control. The researchers carefully compared all the data and found that eating at night (or even late in the evening) increases bad cholesterol. This is especially true if you eat fat.

So, the conclusion is this: the organism works according to a certain rhythm. In the morning and in the afternoon it manages to keep the metabolism active, but this slows down in the evening hours, when we approach the phase of sleep. For this reason, during this phase you do not have the energy for proper digestion. This greatly affects cholesterol levels and blood sugar levels.

Experts therefore advise to avoid eating late in the evening, avoid nighttime snacks, stay light at dinner. Those who do not follow these guidelines are at greater risk of diabetes and cardiovascular diseases, such as heart attack and stroke.