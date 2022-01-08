What Happens to Eating Bananas With Diabetes? Here is the answer

In this article today we are going to see what happens if we eat bananas with the diabetes. First of all the bananas they are very energetic fruits and contain about 13 grams of simple carbohydrates per 100 grams of fruit. Precisely for this reason the bananas they are not very suitable if you suffer from diabetes mellitus.

The bananas they also contain sugars that are 83% of them monosaccharides and also have a low content of dietary fiber. In fact, the latter is about 1.8 grams. So the result is a fairly high glycemic index, about 50, a value calculated on the specific different degrees of maturation. In fact, the ripe banana has a glycemic index close to 70.

Diabetes, a degenerative metabolic disease, is characterized by chronic hyperglycemia and other metabolic dysfunctions that cause various complications. Diabetes mellitus is Type 1: Insulin Dependent and Type 2: Non-Insulin Dependent.

In the diet therapy of type 1 diabetes, nutrition has less impact on the glycemic balance because there is the administration of exogenous insulin, the dose of which depends on the meal. Bananas have variables in type 2 diabetes. These are:

Glycemic load

Glycemic index

Combination of the two factors

In the presence of type 2 diabetes mellitus, the choice of fruit must be based on low-calorie products, with a modest carbohydrate content and a good or fair amount of dietary fiber. People with diabetes can freely choose between grapefruits, green apples, plums, oranges, kiwis, apples, pears, melons, watermelons, peaches, apricots and other fruits. Instead, it is better to avoid bananas, grapes, tangerines, persimmons, figs and all highly energetic and sugary fruits.

It is always a good idea to consume small portions of fruit less than or equal to 150g and reduce consumption to one or two pieces a day. In the case of physical activity, the consumption of bananas acts directly and indirectly in glycemic control, increasing the muscle receptors to uptake insulin and reducing body weight which also determines an improvement in glycemic control. After exercise, even in conditions of diabetes it could be correct to eat bananas, but relying above all on the common sense of patients and not to exceed 2 bananas per week.