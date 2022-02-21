What happens to iPhones and other Apple products stolen from stores and individuals

That the iPhone is tremendously popular is a double-edged sword. Around the world, Apple Stores and authorized resellers are the target of several robberies and violent robberies (I’ve been a direct witness to that, unfortunately). For thieves, breaking into a warehouse full of Apple phone units is the closest thing to finding caves full of gold coins. Barcelona has witnessed several of these events over the last year.

However, and taking into account the security measures that Apple has in its phones, are there any incentives for those iPhones to be stolen? The answer is yes, although it is a bit complicated.

Or attempted resale or disassembly in another country

First of all, all phones that are exposed in Apple stores (both official and distributors) have an additional security system that locks devices if they leave the store. Therefore, all iPhones on display that are stolen are rendered completely useless.

If what they steal are the sealed iPhones that are in the store (normally that is very risky for thieves but it does happen), the store usually reports the theft and blocks all the terminals that have been taken through its own systems. That’s how brand new iPhone is, but what they cannot be activated once removed from the box.

To this we must add the own security measures that Apple offers and recommends to its users: now it is impossible to log out of the Apple ID of the iPhone without first typing your password. That makes stealing a private iPhone is playing the wheel of luckbecause you can’t resell it when it’s obvious that it’s someone else’s device.

So what happens to a stolen iPhone? The most usual, according to what I have been able to gather from some people with knowledge of the activity of the thieves, is that those iPhones are quickly sent to countries in which they dismantle them to be sold for parts. That iPhone may still be locked by its owner, but that lock has no effect on the battery, camera module, or display being sold separately.

Returning to the case of an individual’s iPhone, it is difficult for these terminals to appear reselling in unofficial physical stores or on Wallapop although it is not impossible. Here it already depends more on the number of security measures that are configured on the device, and that is why we always insist that you protect your iPhone with a lock code and review well all the protections that come from our Apple ID (including the two-factor authentication).

Of course, if you’ve been unlucky and your iPhone has been stolen, the first and most urgent thing to do is lock it using Apple’s Find My app or website. You also have to notify the operator, since your iPhone also has your SIM card and the ability to make calls and send messages.

Image | Taan Huyn