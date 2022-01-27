what happens to our body?

Spinach has always been one of the most eaten vegetables in the world, as we always tell our children to make them eat “eating spinach makes you stronger“. But instead, to date we tell you, there are numerous researches from the most experts, which state that eating a portion of spinach every day it could make your brain 11 years younger. In this article we will explain why this can happen and in what other ways it can help our system.

Years ago there was an English cartoon, Popeye, who always ate spinach to strengthen his muscles when needed. Obviously, this is not the only property of which it is beneficial, which is why it is very precious for our body. For example, if added every day, it could improve our brain abilities or even better our memory. But it doesn’t stop there, eating spinach every day not only helps our memory but could slow down our process of cognitive decline due to our age. Like spinach, other green-colored vegetables also have this miraculous principle.

This miracle occurs thanks to the intake of vitamin K. There have been numerous studies on this subject, and a group of researchers from Chicago, found that in a group of elderly people, continuously analyzed for many years, they found that after taking spinach daily, their memory was much stronger.

This study showed that after a daily intake of spinach or green vegetables, their memory remained younger and more active, at least 11 years younger. A real miracle for our brain.

In fact, they found that in addition to spinach, green vegetables would have slowed down the aging process of our brain substantially. All this, because these foods contain high amounts of beta-carotene which are real stimulators for the brain, even if this study was the first to evaluate the benefits of vitamin K.

This is a real revolution for science or for the medical world, as this food could help us improve certain degenerative diseases such as Alzheimer’s and senile dementia, the increase in the consumption of green leafy vegetables could offer a way very simple, convenient and non-invasive to protect the brain.