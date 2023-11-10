What happens to our body if we hold in a fart?

It is reported that Brazilian singer Poca has been admitted to the hospital after severe stomach pain. The moment was so complicated that they had to cancel the release of their new song and it went viral on the network after they discovered the cause of the discomfort. The reason was clear, gas had accumulated in Brazil. Due to shyness in front of his partner, he was unable to leave them. This has sparked a debate:

What happens to our body if we retain gases?

Many times passing gases is embarrassing for us. Especially when we are surrounded by other people. In those moments, we usually try to suppress them to avoid making a bad impression. Everything related to “waste removal” is unpleasant to us and unfavorable to our image. However, this is something natural. And not letting it flow like that can be harmful to the body. Therefore, on this occasion we explain what happens if we retain gases.

Is retaining gases harmful to the body?

Passing gases is natural and according to an article from the National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases, passing 13 to 21 gases a day is completely normal. This number will likely increase if foods rich in fiber or gas, such as soft drinks, are consumed.

There can be many reasons for the production of gases in the body. Even such moments of life which are, at times, very inconvenient and unfortunate, fill our stomach with gas. Flatulence can be caused by food eaten, air inhaled while speaking, or bacteria produced in the digestive process. Although it is understandable that we feel polite or considerate when passing gas in public, we should also not choose to suppress this natural impulse of the body.

We’ve all been through it: fighting ourselves to endure that natural process of expelling smelly and noisy air, and then, even though we all suspect it, that voluntary action of retaining gases in the bowels. Has very bad consequences.

These results vary depending on the frequency with which gas retention is performed. The higher the frequency, the greater the damage. Although it is not a serious health problem, some of the consequences of gas retention can be very annoying. The list includes the following:

stomach ache

strong smell

stomach swelling

We can know the condition of our body by flatulence. The odor and the components that cause it, as well as the amount expelled per day, reflect how the digestion process is carried out. Holding gas can prevent you from recognizing the symptoms of a serious condition. Cramps or bloating can be caused by thousands of maladies, but if we have this bad habit of tolerating them, we don’t know what actually causes them. Some of the conditions that can cause excessive flatulence are:

proliferation of bacteria in the small intestine

irritable bowel syndrome

gastroesophageal reflux

lactose, fructose and gluten intolerance

And remember, the great oiled machine of the body is designed to expel all that is of no use to it. Venting out flatulence can prevent the formation of diverticula (which cause diverticulitis), in addition to being a barrier and warning system against other diseases. The main recommendation is to eliminate them, but you can also try eating more slowly, avoid aerated beverages, foods like onions, broccoli, and even avoid chewing gum and smoking. In addition, it is important to keep an eye on your mood and remember that it is not advisable to spend too much time without going to the bathroom. This visit may be useful to eliminate any flatulence you may have. If a person has too much, it is advisable to consult a specialist.

So maybe the best thing for your health is to endure the embarrassment or find a safe place to vent to your noisy friends.