what happens to our body

If we don’t eat for 24 hours, we could have consequences on our body: let’s find out what happens to us if we usually fast for a whole day

Often the hectic everyday life can lead us to skip meals. We are always in a hurry and maybe one day we send the alarm clock, we get up too late and skip breakfast having just the time to drink a coffee. We go to work and we almost forget to eat until our stomach rumbles and inevitably we put something under our teeth too quickly and distractedly.

It also happens to follow incorrect dietary advice and fast for a day entire. Our health is affected, as everyone knows that psychophysical well-being also depends on what we eat, drink and take care of ourselves. Proper and healthy nutrition and physical activity should be followed. Even a moderate walk for half an hour a day can help make us feel good.

These are all rules that we have heard thousands of times and repeated to follow them but it happens to feel too lazy or tired to put them into practice. It may also happen that to remedy a binge we are tempted not to eat for 24 hours. Whatever the reason we fast, let’s see the consequences that this bad habit can have on our body.

The consequences of fasting for a day

The first negative consequence of not eating for many hours a day is the lack of concentration. To work, study and carry out any daily activity it is necessary to eat. Not doing so results in a reduction in blood glucose. Sugar levels therefore drop and there is difficulty in carrying out actions that we could usually do with our eyes closed.

We can also experience a severe headache with dizziness. This state occurs mainly in people who have a fast metabolism and love sports. You get very tired and have a hard time putting up with anything. Therefore, our mind and the way we stay in contact with others are also affected, becoming irascible.

Without having eaten our stomach is empty and phenomena can easily occur gastritis: gastric acid leads to burning and pain as well as of course the annoying rumbling, which occurs precisely because we are hungry and our body feels it.

At this point, after a full day without eating, we will tend to eat everything when we give ourselves the “green light”. With the consequence most feared by most of us being overweight. Finally, fasting can also lead to irreversible damage to the brain over time. It is good to give up this bad habit and dedicate yourself to the care of your body by eating properly.