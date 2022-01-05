What happens to someone who eats 100 grams of chocolate a day with three coffees? Incredible with blood sugar.

Eating 100 grams of chocolate a day while taking three coffees can cause headaches. These two foods contain caffeine which can lead to restlessness, anxiety, irritability, high heart rate, nausea, diarrhea and dizziness.

What happens if we eat too much chocolate?

Chocolate when eaten in massive quantities can cause relaxation of the lower esophageal sphincter. This allows stomach acid to travel up to the throat causing heartburn. Caffeine, on the other hand, is an intestinal stimulant that can cause diarrhea. Dark is seen as the healthiest option. However, it contains much more of this substance, which can lead to tachycardia, anxiety, depression, restlessness, sleep disturbances, tremors, nausea and vomiting.

Does drinking water calm the headache?

In addition to relieving it, drinking the right amount of water regulates mood, improves memory and the ability to concentrate. Migraines are often caused by dehydration. This type of headache can be treated simply by rehydrating the body. This is why it is important to drink a glass of water when the first symptoms occur. The advice is to continue sipping it throughout the day. Instead, avoid alcohol and coffee which can make the situation worse.

Does caffeine cause headaches?

One study found that consuming one or two cups of coffee a day has no effect for patients suffering from episodic migraines. But if you drink more, you have a huge chance of having an acute attack on the same day or the next. The impact depends on the dose and frequency of consumption. That is why it is important to be very careful.

Does coffee lower blood sugar?

Apparently it lowers blood sugar. According to a Danish research, drinking it moderately would increase insulin and consequently lower blood sugar, also reducing the risk of developing the disease. The ideal time to drink it is from 9.30 to 11.30. Neuroscience and chrono-pharmacology support this. There is no scientific research that says when to drink it to lower blood sugar.

What benefits does chocolate offer?

It has antioxidants that prevent cellular aging processes. It helps keep the heart healthy and has a regulatory function on the cardiovascular system. It improves circulation and prevents the risk of heart disease. Helps those with high blood sugar. It stimulates anadamide, a neuro-regulator that gives us the feeling of well-being. It is an excellent ally to stave off depression. Thanks to the theobromine it contains it is a stimulating food. It is also considered a remineralizing food. Here’s what the dark chocolate contains: