What happens to someone who eats 30 grams of chocolate to lower the glycemic index? Incredible

Dark chocolate contains flavonoids that can help lower blood sugar and decrease the risk of heart disease. Flavonoids are plant pigments whose chemical structure is derived from that of the flavone. They include anthocyanins, flavones and other pigments.

What chocolate can a diabetic eat?

Dark chocolate is high in cocoa content. For this it is full of good components. Its antioxidants help the body use its insulin more efficiently to control blood sugar. For this it helps to decrease blood sugar levels naturally. Furthermore, the flavonols it contains help people suffering from heart disease. In fact, there are modest improvements in cardiovascular function.

How many grams of chocolate can a diabetic eat?

The recommended serving is 30 grams per day. You might not eat every day to avoid getting too many calories. Be careful to choose the right type of this tasty food to have results with your blood sugar. To maximize the benefits it is best to opt for chocolate with at least 75%. The important thing is to take it in moderation and especially at certain times of the day. Always check the label and ingredients because this food in your diet must always be good quality chocolate.

Which chocolate lowers blood pressure?

Some scientific research finds that eating a square of that 75% each day can help lower blood pressure. Good news for people with hypertension. Studies confirm that dark chocolate, the type that contains at least 50-70% cocoa, lowers the pressure. According to the researchers, there is pretty strong evidence that consuming this food improves several important cardiovascular risk factors and likely reduces cardiovascular problems as well.

What are the benefits of dark chocolate?

It is rich in nutrients that can positively affect health and blood sugar. Made from the seed of the cocoa tree, it is one of the best sources of antioxidants that can be found. Studies show it can improve health and reduce heart-related conditions. Here are 9 health benefits that are backed by science.