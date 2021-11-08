What happens to someone who eats eggs with cholesterol? Here are the consequences

For years the link between elements of lifestyle and health has been established, which is why in recent decades numerous studies have highlighted the role of nutrition in the well-being of human beings in an increasingly important way. “We are what we eat”, read an old saying that does not differ much from the reality of things, and this is demonstrated by the number of people who suffer from diseases increasingly linked to food, especially in countries that can be defined as “rich”.

Recent years have highlighted an increasing number of people who have to live with higher cholesterol levels or in any case more “dancers”, remembering that for most people a “careful” diet to certain foods is sufficient.

Egg

What causes “bad” cholesterol levels defined as LDL to “rise”, which is opposed to the “good” one, HDL, is certainly the diet but in general the lifestyle, given that nutrition only affects one percentage equal to 20% of the cholesterol present in the blood, which is produced by the body itself for the most part.

Eggs represent one of the most consumed foods among the entire human population, which has led to a widespread diffusion of poultry farms specifically used for their production. Being a very nutritious type of food, which has numerous properties such as vitamins, A, B1, B6, 12 as well as zinc, calcium, potassium, folic acid, in addition to a decidedly low calorie intake, it is often present in diets that require few fat.

What happens to someone who eats eggs with cholesterol?

For a long time, eggs have been considered “prohibited” foods for those suffering from high cholesterol, due to their apparently very high intake per hectogram: from 250 to 350 mg are definitely many but in reality they are only minimally “retained” by the body, indeed there are many nutritionists who recommend its consumption as it has a decidedly important cholesterol-lowering effect.

It must be said that almost all the cholesterol supply of eggs is concentrated in the yolk, while the albumen is substantially devoid of it. To avoid risks, it is advisable to consume a maximum of 2-3 whole eggs per week for those suffering from this pathology.