What happens to someone who eats persimmon with cholesterol and blood sugar? Here is the truth

When it comes to fruit and diabetes, the greatest risk is to come across many conflicting opinions about which fruits to eat and which to avoid. However, we often hear that if you have diabetes you should avoid fruit, with the exception of apples, which are very low in sugar and are acceptable on a diabetic diet. However, not all opinions are correct: when it comes to fruit and diabetes, there are no absolute certainties.

Blood sugar and diabetes

As we said, there is no absolute ban on the consumption of fruit for diabetics. However, it is important to choose those fruits that have less sugar and therefore a lower glycemic index. In fact, not all fruits contain the same amount of sugar, and it is true that some fruits are higher, however even this feature alone does not justify avoiding these fruits altogether. In fact, according to some studies, fruit, even the one with the highest sugar content, can be consumed in conditions of diabetes, albeit in moderation.

What fruits to avoid if you have diabetes

Unfortunately, there are some fruits that are generally not recommended when you have diabetes. These fruits are among the richest in sugars and can worsen health even if consumed in moderation.

Specifically, these fruits are:

Persimmon;

Figs;

Dried fruit;

Candied fruit;

Fruit in syrup.

However, persimmons deserve a more detailed discussion. In fact, while it is entirely true that it contains more sugar than other types of fruit, it is not always true that it is also harmful for people with diabetes.