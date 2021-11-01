what happens to the ammo MMO? The number of active players is halved

According to the latest surveys carried out by SteamCharts, the player population of New World has practically halved compared to the number of active users recorded in the launch phase of the blockbuster MMO developed by Amazon Game Studios.

The data that emerged from the SteamCharts statistics therefore testify to the sharp decline in the number of fans who daily explore the fantasy dimension of Aeternum: the latest estimates indicate a daily maximum peak of about 400,000 simultaneous players, a number of users far from the record of 900,000 players connected to New World that was reached when the servers of the MMO were opened.

A further “sign of fatigue” is represented by the surveys on the number of players who have reached the New World Level Cap: according to the most updated statistics, in fact, only 8% of online RPG shoppers have taken their alter-ego to the level 60, and this despite the fact that a month has passed since the release of “version 1.0”.

As often happens in the MMO field, the even abrupt decline in the number of active players is to be considered “physiological” for newly launched continuous development projects that still have to structure their own endgame scaffolding between PvP and PvE, consequently it is still early to decree the end of the “digital honeymoon” between fans of the genre and the new role-playing adventure of Amazon. While waiting to witness a possible “rebound” or further reduction in the number of users connected to the universe of Aeternum, we leave you to our guide with tricks to explore New World.