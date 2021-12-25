What happens to the body if we eat chocolate every day

New research by a team from Seoul National University, Korea Food Research Institute, and Chungnam National University suggests that the chocolate dark has prebiotic effects, restructuring the diversity and composition of the gut microbiome, which in turn could improve mood through the gut-brain axis.

“Mood disorders are a leading cause of disability worldwide,Said Ji-Hee Shin, a researcher in the Department of Food and Nutrition at Seoul National University and the Research Group of Healthcare at the Korea Food Research Institute, and his colleagues. “A person’s mood disorders affect their well-being and ability to participate in social interactions, leading to physical health problems such as chronic illness“.

“Symptoms of mood disorders include constant feelings of sadness, vulnerability, despair And irritability. These disorders are mainly treated with drugs that manipulate the monoaminergic neurotransmitter system in the brain“.

“The role of diet as a mood regulator has received a lot of interest,Added the researchers. “Certain components of the diet have been shown to reduce anxiety and depression and improve quality of life. Notably, cocoa-based products such as dark chocolate contain a number of nutritional compounds that have the potential to affect mood“.

“The health benefits of consuming dark chocolate, particularly the effects of polyphenols on mood, have been reported in several studies“.

“We wanted to test our hypothesis, according to which dark chocolate has beneficial effects on intestinal bacterial profiles that can serve to improve moods,“Have highlighted the scholars. “We performed a randomized clinical study using dark chocolate with different cocoa contents (85% and 70% cocoa) and identified changes in the diversity and composition of the gut microbiota following the consumption of dark chocolate, as well as the association between these changes and the emotional states of the participants, healthy adults“.

The study was conducted at Seoul National University from July to December 2017 and involved a total of 48 healthy men and women between the ages of 20 and 30.

The volunteers consumed 30 grams per day of chocolate with 85% cocoa, chocolate with 70% cocoa, while one group did not consume it for three weeks.

A dietary survey was conducted using the 3-day food log method, a standardized tool for diet assessment, which included 3 random days.

Participants were asked to record the types, quantities, ingredients and cooking methods of the food they consumed in the previous 3 days. Mood states were measured using the Positive and Negative Affect Schedule (PANAS).

Daily consumption of dark chocolate significantly reduced the negative effects in the 85% chocolate group, but not in the 70% cocoa group.

Gut microbial diversity was significantly higher in the 85% cocoa chocolate group than in the control group.

“Blautia obeum levels were significantly elevated and Faecalibacterium prausnitzii levels were reduced in the chocolate group to 85% compared to the control group.Said the authors. “Furthermore, we found that the observed changes in negative affective scores were negatively correlated with the relative diversity and abundance of Blautia obeum.“.

“These results indicate that dark chocolate exerts prebiotic effects, as demonstrated by its ability to restructure the diversity and abundance of intestinal bacteria; therefore, it can improve negative emotional states through the gut-brain axis,”Concluded the experts.

The study was published in the Journal of Nutritional Biochemistry.