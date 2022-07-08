What happens to the body if you eat raw spinach?

Spinach is a plant native to Asia. The Arabs introduced it to Europe who later brought it to America. Although it usually grows more easily in winter, it is possible to cultivate it in any season of the year.

This vegetable has large green leaves and has a wide variety of nutrients. According to the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development of Mexico It contains vitamins, fiber and several minerals such as iron.

Plus, it’s low in calories making it ideal for those trying to maintain a healthy weight. Also, it is a good source of antioxidants that protect the body from free radicals, substances that play an important role in the development of chronic diseases.

Spinach is very versatile, so it is possible to take advantage of the benefits mentioned in different ways. It is possible to cook it and add it to salads or eat it with some cheese. Also, it is one of the favorites in the famous green smoothies thanks to its compounds.

Likewise, the specialized portal better with healthexplained that This vegetable can be consumed raw as it brings a wide variety of benefits, among which are:

1. Regulates blood pressure: A team of researchers from the Karolinska Institute in Stockholm, Sweden, has shown that inorganic nitrates, present in vegetables such as spinach, It has a vasodilating effect on the arteries, helping to open them up and thus improve their function, and contributes to blood pressure control.

2. Strengthens muscles: the portal Men’s Health cites a study by the School of Health and Medical Services published in The Journal of Physiologywhich found that people who ate spinach daily had up to five pounds more grip strength.

3. Protects the brain: prevents memory loss, because it has folic acid as its main component, indicates the portal bodymind. In addition, it contains potassium and several antioxidants that benefit neurons.

4. Strengthens bones: they are ideal for taking care of the bones because they are rich in calcium and also in vitamin A, vitamin K, folic acid, iron and fiber. These components also prevent the development of diseases such as osteoporosis.

According to the website Medical News Todayamong other benefits of this vegetable, consuming spinach regularly helps control blood sugar in people with diabetesreduce the risk of cancer and provide a good portion of minerals and vitamins.

According to the portal specialized in health and wellness issues, a cup of raw spinach contains seven calories, 0.86 grams of protein, 30 milligrams of calcium, 0.81 grams of iron, 24 milligrams of magnesium, 167 milligrams of potassium. It provides 2,813 international units (IU) of vitamin A and 58 micrograms of folic acid.

In addition to this, it provides vitamin K, fiber, phosphorus, thiamin and one of its main components is iron. This is positive because the lack of this element can impair the efficiency with which the body spends energy.

Likewise, being a green vegetable, spinach contains chlorophyll, which is said to be good for some digestive and cleansing processes in the body. Some studies have shown that the greenish pigment is also capable of blocking the carcinogenic effects of chemical substances that are generated when grilling food over high heat.

Finally, Being a good source of beta-carotene, eating spinach can also help prevent asthma. And it has been shown that those who consume more amounts of this nutrient have less risk of this disease.