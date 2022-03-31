what happens to the heart, blood sugar and cholesterol

A study published in the National Library of Medicine found that drinking milk before eating lowers post-prandial blood sugar. In other words, you shouldn’t eat milk and carbohydrates at the same time. According to scholars, it must be drunk at least 30 minutes before a meal.

What are the benefits of milk?

Milk is good for you because it fights osteoporosis. It keeps blood sugar low and therefore reduces the risk of diabetes. It helps those who want to lose weight because it keeps their appetite in check. Contains whey proteins that improve the immune system. Milk stops the growth of bacteria and parasites in the intestine. Contains antioxidants such as vitamins A, C, E and selenium. It reduces the risk of hypertension and promotes the immune system.

What is milk bad for?

According to some research, milk causes bloating and abdominal pain. In this way it promotes dysbiosis by altering the intestinal microflora. It increases intestinal mucus and also damages the internal mucosa that protects the intestinal villi. It disturbs the lungs and airways. Exposes to allergic problems.

What does milk contain?

Milk is a food consisting of vitamins, minerals and proteins with a high biological value. Its energy intake varies according to its skimming and can range from 35 to 65 kcal per hectogram of product. Fatty acids are saturated, peptides are rich in essential amino acids, carbohydrates are simple. It provides cholesterol which is found more in whole milk than in skimmed milk. It does not contain fiber but is rich in riboflavin and vitamin A. Contains zinc and selenium.

Which foods make you sleep better?

Bananas, rice, grapes, barley, wheat, extra virgin olive oil and oats. These are all foods that promote relaxation and help you sleep better. Apricots are the quintessential calming fruit. They provide potassium, vitamin B and bromine. It is a fruit that helps those with insomnia problems. Walnuts, almonds, hazelnuts and pistachios help you sleep because they are fruits rich in tryptophan.

Are broad beans good for blood sugar?

Yes, they are good for your blood sugar. They have fibers that help regulate its levels in the blood. They prevent diabetes as they are not immediately absorbed by the intestine and in this way reduce the absorption of sugar and prevent the blood sugar from rising too high. They lower cholesterol and support cardiovascular health. They contain L-DOPA which is an amino acid useful in the prevention of Parkinson’s disease. They prevent arthritis and osteoporosis.