what happens to the signal star from the future?

Days ago Nicolas Cage was kicked out of a upscale Las Vegas restaurant after completely drunk, he began harassing other patrons of the place. The conditions of the actor appeared to the owners of the structure so critical that they even mistaken him for a homeless man.

According to the usual well-informed on the facts, this would be a really difficult time for Nicolas Cage who very recently had to say goodbye to his dear mother. Joy Vogelsang, former dancer and choreographer, is disappeared last May after years of struggling with complex mental disorders. Several times during his interviews, the Signals from the Future actor referred to his mother as “the driving force of my creativity”, explaining how his illness was never a real problem for him.

Years ago on the matter he said: “He went through these episodes of poetry, I don’t know how else to define them. He would say the most incredible things. I’m sure they had an impact on me. The strangest thing about it is that, even when things got really weird, I was able to detach myself from it and look at it with scientific curiosity “.

And how if the mother’s death wasn’t enough, many associate the actor’s precarious condition with his difficult economic situation. It seems that in recent years Nicolas Cage has squandered a fortune of over 150 million dollars, remaining virtually broke. We hope that the actor can recover soon and return to be talked about only for his blockbusters.