what happens to the TGR of RAI

The complex technical change that will lead to the switch off complete from the current DTT to the new second generation DTT DVB-T2. At this time all regions of the Northern Italy, except Liguria, are affected by the so-called “frequency refarming“.









The frequencies assigned to TV and radio broadcasters present on DTT must be reduced by the end of June 2022: all frequencies of the “700 Mhz band“in fact, they will go to the telephone operators, who will use them for the new one 5G network rapid. In Sardinia the refarming is already completed (it took place between November 15 and December 18 2021), now it’s up to the Northern regions (from January 3 to March 15). Among the side effects of these changes there is also the possibility of not being able to see the TG 3 local of your Region. Here’s why this happens and how to fix this.

Because we no longer see the TGR RAI

In some areas of the country it may happen that the frequencies of some channels overlap, because now more channels have to be transmitted in fewer frequencies and, in border areas, the frequencies could be the same. In this case the user could receive several stations on the same position of the remote control, but obviously he will not be able to see them all: will have to choose.

These days something like this is happening in some areas of the Lombardy, where they have come to overlap three channels that transmit i Regional news of the RAI: That of the Piedmont, that of Lombardy and that ofEmilia Romagna.

In these cases there are three possibilities: either the viewer sees the right newscast and does not notice the problem, or he no longer sees any regional news, because the TV requires him to explicitly choose which channel to view, or view the TG of the wrong Region, because he chose the TV independently.

This problem is not limited to Lombardy: it derives from technical issues which have already been repeated elsewhere and will be repeated as the refarming of frequencies in the rest of the country proceeds.

How to see the TGR without problems

In case a situation like the one just described arises, there are several options for solve the problem, but the best one depends on the type of television or decoder the user owns. This means that, in the same house, they may be needed different solutions for different TVs.

If the TV or set-top box does the retune themselves (usually late at night), then they will find out for themselves that there are three TGR broadcasters on the same frequency. At this point, based on the model, they will allow you to choose one or independently choose which one to show.

If the device chooses by itself, and the choice is not the one the user would have made, then it will be necessary enter the TV menu and launch the automatic channel tuning again. At the end of the procedure, the TV will again find the three channels on the same frequency and will allow you to choose one. It will therefore be need to stay in front of the TV until the end of the tuning, to make the choice.

Alternatively it is possible change manually the assignment of single channel, choosing which station to show to that remote control number. This procedure, however, varies greatly from one TV to another and also between the various decoders for Digital Terrestrial.