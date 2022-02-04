What happens to those who drink turmeric tea with cholesterol and blood sugar? Here is the truth

If you are one of the millions of people with prediabetes, diabetes, metabolic syndrome or any other form of “insulin resistance“, Maintaining normal blood sugar levels is important, but it can be difficult.

Long-term maintenance of high blood sugar levels, especially on an empty stomach, can lead to type 2 diabetes. Even for those without a family predisposition to diabetes, poor blood sugar management can lead to common complications, including fatigue, weight gain and sugar cravings. In extreme cases, high blood sugar can lead to stroke.

Turmeric tea regulates blood sugar and cholesterol

Turmeric has been an ingredient that has been used for thousands of years, both as a culinary base and as a medicinal spice. In addition to adding a pop of color to dishes, turmeric is now commonly found in capsules and tablets. It can also be made into a relaxing tea, allowing you to take advantage of the many turmeric tea benefits of this delicious spice.

What is turmeric tea good for? What are all the benefits of turmeric?

This article will take a closer look at the potential benefits of turmeric tea and how to make turmeric tea at home using a few simple ingredients.

What is turmeric tea?

Turmeric tea is a drink made from turmeric root or turmeric powder.

Soak the turmeric in a cup of hot water to improve the flavor and nutritional content of the final product. Fresh turmeric tea can also be blended with other ingredients, including pepper, lemon, honey, ginger, and more.

Not only is this a simple and effective way to add turmeric to your diet, but it’s also delicious and has health benefits. Here are some of the main benefits of turmeric tea and why you might consider adding it to your morning routine.

Turmeric regulates blood sugar even when fasting

Research shows that turmeric tea promotes blood sugar control and can help keep blood sugar levels stable. Indeed, an in vitro study conducted by the Department of Nutrition and Nutrition Sciences of the University of Auburn showed that theCurcumin is effective in lowering blood sugar even when fasting by altering glucose metabolism. This can help prevent long-term diabetes complications.

How to make turmeric tea

There are many recipes on how to make turmeric tea from fresh turmeric root and dried, grated, or powdered turmeric. Typically, this involves boiling three to four cups of water, adding one or two tablespoons of turmeric, and simmering for at least 10 minutes. After this, the tea must be filtered and cooled for a few minutes before serving. You can also easily find turmeric tea bags at health food stores, which you can soak in hot water to make a simple turmeric tea.

If you like spicy flavors, there are tons of turmeric tea recipe ideas you can try. Ingredients like pepper, lemon, or honey can make your turmeric tea even more delicious and give you more benefits.