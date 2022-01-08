What happens to those who eat an apple every night with very high blood sugar and high cholesterol? Here is the incredible answer

Eating an apple every evening after a meal reduces the absorption of sugars and fats. In this way some enzymes are stimulated that favor the absorption of sugars and keep blood sugar under control. Two apples a day according to research published in the American Journal of Clinical Nutrition lower high cholesterol.

What happens to someone who eats an apple before bed?

Some internet sites claim it would make you sleep better. Actually you have to be very careful. It may slow down ongoing digestion. Even if it contributes slightly to replenish the body with vitamins and nutrients before going to bed, it is better not to eat any other food. To sleep better, eat foods rich in melatonin. Here are a few: oats, almonds, ginger, bananas, oranges and walnuts. But also onions, asparagus, radishes, tomatoes and cabbage.

Does an apple lower blood sugar?

Contains pectin which contributes to the elimination of harmful waste for our body. This fiber appears to be able to reduce the insulin requirement of diabetics by up to 35%. Its glycemic index is between 30 and 50. It appears to prevent heart attacks, reduces the risk of cancer and prevents eye disease. The advice is to always eat an apple a day because it keeps the doctor away.

How to lower cholesterol in a short time?

If you do not want to resort to drugs, it is necessary to add good physical activity to the diet. The most important role belongs to the diet. Food of vegetable origin and low in fat must be favored. Avoid animal fats such as butter, cream, lard. Do not eat sausages and offal such as liver, brain, kidney. Regarding sausages and preserved meats in general, the dose of 50g per week must never be exceeded.

Does three nuts a day help those with very high blood sugar?

They help prevent heart disease, maintain blood sugar control and weight loss. They are indicated for regulating blood sugar because they slow down the glycemic response when consumed with foods rich in carbohydrates. Foods rich in carbohydrates include: granules such as rice, wheat, barley and corn. But also bread, pasta and cereals. Potatoes and root vegetables but also bran.

What is a baked apple good for?

A cooked apple is more digestible and aids in digestion. It acts in an even more beneficial way on the lazy intestine, favoring its transit and acting as an anti-inflammatory. This apple is indicated when you are debilitated or convalescing. Although it contains less polyphenols than fresh, it favors the concentration of pectin and cellulose. Fibers that help intestinal function. Here are some benefits of baked apple: