What happens to those who eat apples with high cholesterol, hypertension and high blood sugar? Incredible

The pectin found in apples reduces the intestinal absorption of cholesterol. The fair amount of potassium they bring helps those suffering from hypertension. Pectin reduces the insulin requirement of diabetics by up to 35%.

Is apple peel good for cholesterol?

With the peel they are able to lower the “bad” cholesterol by 28% and to raise the “good” one by 60%. Those cooked, albeit with caution, help keep it under control. Eating lukewarm reduces absorption due to the tendency to bind with fats. This was discovered by a study conducted by Florida State University. According to scholars, the dried ones eaten every day reduce the bad one by 23%.

Can anyone with hypertension eat apples?

They help lower blood pressure because they contain potassium. This substance is useful for controlling blood pressure. Apples are a good source of potassium. There are about 195 milligrams for each medium-sized fruit. Apples are good for high blood pressure because they contain fiber. This substance helps in weight control. Fiber slows digestion and therefore makes you feel fuller for longer and eat less. This explains why they help you lose weight.

Can anyone with high blood sugar take apples?

20% of the carbohydrates in apples come from fiber. Fiber is really good for you because it slows down the absorption of sugar, preventing spikes in blood sugar. Apples contain polyphenols. They are plant-based compounds known to protect against type 2 diabetes and cardiovascular disease. Polyphenols slow the absorption of sugar into the blood, preventing a rapid rise in blood sugar. Most of the sugar in this fruit is fructose, which has a very limited effect on blood sugar. This is why the glycemic index is very low.

What are the benefits of apples?

These fruits are a powerful concentrate of phenolic compounds, with an antioxidant function. The polyphenols, and in particular the flavonoids of which the fruit is rich, counteract the formation of free radicals, curbing oxidative stress and slowing down cellular aging. They are rich in mineral salts and B vitamins. They are good for the intestinal and mouth mucous membranes. Here are some benefits: