What happens to those who eat avocado with cholesterol: here is the answer

Avocados are particularly tasty exotic fruits rich in benefits for our body. Among the various benefits we know that avocados keep blood sugar under control and reduce bad cholesterol, promoting natural weight loss. If consumed regularly, avocados are a highly recommended food to include in your diet.

Nutritional values The avocado they are a good source of vitamins of different nature but also of minerals, healthy fats and fibers. In fact, 100 g of product (more or less half of an avocado) contains about 160 calories. In this portion we also find: Vitamin K: 26% of the RDI

Folate: 20% of the RDI

Vitamin C: 17% of the RDI

Potassium: 14% of the RDI.

Vitamin E: 10% of the RDI. In addition, avocados also contain one modest amount of elements such as niacin, riboflavin, magnesium, manganese and copper. They are low in carbohydrates and a great source of fiber – each serving contains only 9g of carbohydrates, 7 of which come from fiber. Unlike most other fruits, avocados are relatively high in fat, about 15% by weight.

Fat yes, but good Although avocados are a fruit, from a nutritional point of view they are considered a good source of fat. Unlike other fruits, avocados are in fact very rich in fats (77% of their calories come from lipids) which are mainly monounsaturated, therefore good fats, as well as a small amount of saturated and polyunsaturated fats. Most of that monounsaturated fat is oleic acid, the same fatty acid found in olives and olive oil. It is a type of fat that is considered healthy. Among the benefits brought by this fat, we find: one increased sensitivity to insulin, better blood sugar control and lower levels of “bad” LDL cholesterol.