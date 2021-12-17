What happens to those who eat bananas with high blood sugar? Incredible

With high blood sugar, bananas should not be eaten. They have a high glycemic index and as such should be avoided when you have high blood sugar. Having to eat the green ones they are preferable to the ripe ones.

Who with high blood sugar can eat clementines?

This fruit should also be avoided. Clementines contain 9% sugar. This is why diebetics should avoid them. However, the advice is not to exceed and never eat more than two a day. In this way you can benefit from the fact that they are rich in organic acids, vitamins, antioxidants, such as flavonoids, and above all soluble fiber. All very useful substances for maintaining health and preventing many diseases. In particular, the flavonoids of clementines improve glucose tolerance and insulin sensitivity.

How should a diabetic eat bananas?

Bananas contain 13% simple carbohydrates and are therefore not suitable for frequent consumption in the presence of diabetes mellitus. The sugars found in bananas are 83% monosaccharides or small polymers. The dietary fiber content, on the other hand, is very low and is around 2%. This is why they have a fairly high glycemic index. If a diabetic really has to take bananas, it is good to focus on green ones. In fact, in them, carbohydrates come mainly from starch rather than sugar. That’s why they have a lower glycemic index than ripe bananas.

Which vegetables lower blood sugar?

Diabetes sufferers can find help in asparagus because they control blood sugar and insulin together. In other words, they decrease the concentration of sugar in the blood and stimulate the pancreas to produce more insulin. This was discovered by researchers from the University of Karachi, Pakistan. They are low-calorie, a source of fiber, minerals and vitamins. They also contain glutathione which is a substance that helps cleanse the liver. Glutathione fights free radicals, which are responsible for the aging of our cells. Asparagus can be eaten boiled or raw. They also enrich soups, first courses, omelettes and savory pies.

How to tell if you are allergic to bananas?

There are three types of banana allergies. People sensitive to the allergens in question may develop the first symptoms after eating them. Symptoms are those of oral allergy syndrome. Localized reactions around the mouth or throat. Here’s what bananas can do: