What happens to those who eat bananas with high cholesterol, hypertension and high blood sugar? Incredible

One pound of bananas contain 350 milligrams of potassium which positively affects hypertension. They are also high in soluble fiber, which can help reduce bad cholesterol levels. Although this fruit has a lot of carbohydrates, it is also rich in fiber which is good for blood sugar.

Is banana peel good for cholesterol?

The peel contains high levels of antioxidants which contain bioactive compounds such as pectin, tannin, saponin and flavonoids which act as antioxidants which can lower it. Pectin binds to cholesterol contained in the digestive system preventing it from being absorbed into the bloodstream. According to some research, pectin lowers the total amount in the blood. Levels can be significantly reduced by taking at least 6 grams / day of this substance.

Can anyone with hypertension eat bananas?

They are good for high blood pressure because they have a high potassium content. Beware as this mineral may not be good for conditions such as kidney stones. The advice is to consult your doctor before adding them to your diet. Studies show that diets high in potassium and fiber reduce the risk of stroke and heart disease. This element is also essential for maintaining a healthy blood pressure level. That is why bananas are indicated.

Can those with high blood sugar take bananas?

Unripe ones may release glucose at a slower rate than mature ones. Green ones have a slower effect on blood sugar than mature ones. They contain more starch than ripe ones. The body cannot break down starches as easily as less complex sugars. This leads to a slower, more controllable rise in blood sugar. These fruits come in many sizes. The advice is to choose the smaller ones. Be careful because some people may be more sensitive to bananas than others.

What are the benefits of bananas?

Bananas possess the main classes of flavonoids. They include quercetin, myricetin, kaempferol and cyanidin. These act as protective “scavengers” against free radicals, responsible for aging and chronic diseases. It must be consumed with caution by those suffering from diabetes. People with gastroduodenal ulcer should exercise caution. Here are some benefits of bananas: