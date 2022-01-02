What happens to those who eat black rice with high cholesterol, hypertension and high blood sugar? Incredible

Black rice contains anthocyanins which prevent the accumulation of bad cholesterol. It is an ally against hypertension because it is low in sodium. This rice has a low glycemic index and is suitable for the diet of those with high blood sugar or type II diabetes.

What to eat to lower cholesterol?

According to the website www.umanitas.it, fish helps those with high cholesterol. The advice is to consume fish at least 2 or 3 times a week, thanks to the particular composition of its fat. To lower cholesterol, it is preferable to cook fish on the grill, in foil or steamed, while frying is to be avoided. Regarding the consumption of molluscs and crustaceans, it must not exceed once a week. Beware of saturated fats of animal origin that are used with fish because they cause an increase in bad cholesterol levels. This is why butter, lard and lard should be avoided.

What to eat to lower blood sugar?

The flavonols found in dark chocolate can help lower blood sugar and prevent the risk of heart disease. The antioxidants found in chocolate help the body use its insulin more efficiently and so there is better blood sugar control. With chocolate, sugar levels are reduced naturally because it helps the body use insulin. Insulin resistance is reduced in type 2 diabetes. Chocolate flavonols improve the ability of cells to secrete insulin, the hormone that manages blood sugar.

What are the benefits of rice?

The black one is one of the richest in protein. This type of rice is also a good source of iron, an essential mineral for carrying oxygen throughout the body. This rice is rich in several antioxidants that protect cells from oxidative stress caused by molecules known as free radicals. This rice contains over 23 plant compounds with antioxidant properties, including several types of flavonoids and carotenoids. The flavonoids found in this rice have also been associated with a reduced risk of developing heart disease.

What does the rice contain?

It provides our body with about 346 calories per 100 grams of product. However, the calories of a rice dish vary according to the seasoning used. Here’s what black rice contains: