What happens to those who eat bread for the heart and to lower cholesterol and triglycerides? Incredible

It is a food rich in starch and for this reason it is good for the heart as long as it is not abused. In case of high cole sterol it is good to eat whole wheat. Very low carbohydrate diets (less than 35g per day) are very effective in lowering triglycerides.

Is bread good for the heart?

Among the foods that help the heart there are also whole grains, which support the cardiovascular system in counteracting ischemic heart disease. To maintain excellent heart health, it is important to be careful of “risk factors”, such as cholesterol and high blood pressure, a sedentary lifestyle, obesity and diabetes. For this reason, arterial pressure should be monitored regularly and practiced as much physical activity as possible. Beware of the bad one, or LDL which must remain below the maximum levels.

Which bread lowers cholesterol?

To keep cholesterol under control you need to eat black bread. This increases the sense of satiety and facilitates intestinal transit. Reduces the absorption of fat. Lowers the absorption of carcinogenic substances. It reduces the development of some types of cancer. Contains fiber which is very important in a balanced diet. Wholemeal bread provides similar amounts of calories and protein to white bread, but contains more minerals and fiber. Whole-grain products, due to the abundant intake of fiber, are not recommended for those suffering from irritable bowel.

Does bread lower triglycerides?

High blood levels increase the possibility of coronary heart disease such as heart attack and atherosclerosis. When they are high they are almost always associated with low values ​​of HDL cholesterol or the good one. To lower them you need to resort to whole bread which are a good source of “good” carbohydrates, to be consumed in moderation. If the triglycerides are very high, it is necessary to avoid alcohol, sweetened carbonated drinks, highly processed sweets and industrial confectionery, salty sausages and animal fats such as butter, lard, lard, mayonnaise, cream. Also avoid the most sugary fruits, such as autumn fruit persimmon, figs, grapes and exotic fruits such as bananas and pineapples.

What are the benefits of bread?

With bread, you can count on a wide range of health benefits. For example, the fiber it contains can reduce the risk of cardiovascular disease, type 2 diabetes, hypertension, colon cancer, stroke and obesity. Here are some benefits: