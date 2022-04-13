What happens to those who eat chicken with cholesterol and blood sugar? Here is the truth

Chicken has the lowest cholesterol content of any other meat. His chest was the part with the lowest cholesterol, followed by the thighs, wings and legs. Remove the skin.

Which meats contain the least cholesterol?

Red and fatty ones, such as salami and game, are less abundant. Due to the high content of saturated fatty acids, meat with visible fat should be limited. White should be preferred, like chicken and turkey, but without the skin. In general, veal, rabbit and lean meats such as bresaola and skimmed ham are good. Limit your consumption of sausage and avoid problems. The problem with the browning of these in the pan.

How to drastically reduce cholesterol?

It can be reduced through diet. In order not to have a lot of problems, include the following foods in your diet. Soluble fiber: oat bran, barley, nuts, seeds, beans, apples, pears, plums, lentils and peas. Healthy fats: olive and peanut oils, nuts, seeds and avocados. Whole foods: some types of bread, cereals, pasta and dry cereals, brown rice. White meats: chicken, turkey, rabbit. Fatty fish: salmon, trout, long-wing tuna, herring, including sardines. Research has shown that there is a direct link between cholesterol and dehydration in the body. To avoid problems, drink plenty of water throughout the day. At least one and a half liters.

What vitamins are in chicken?

Chicken breasts provide a decent amount of vitamins. In chicken we found niacin (vitamin PP), pyridoxine (vitamin B6) and cobalamin (B12) in detail. In addition, thiamin (vit. B1), riboflavin (vit. B2) and pantothenic acid (B5). Chicken also provides high amounts of minerals such as iron, phosphorus and zinc. There is no shortage of selenium in small doses. From an energy point of view, chicken provides about 100 kcal per kilo of product. They are divided into 93% by proteins and 7% by lipids. Known as the limiting amino acid because it is the least present of the essentials, tryptophan. There we find glutamate.

When are chickens dangerous?

The biggest problem has to do with bacteria. If animals are slaughtered and processed in an environment where good hygiene practices are not applied carefully, they can appear on the meat and cause many problems. Here are some tips for avoiding chicken health problems: