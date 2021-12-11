What happens to those who eat chocolate with high cholesterol, hypertension and high blood sugar? Incredible

The antioxidants present in cocoa help reduce the LDL cholesterol level. Flavanol helps lower blood pressure and facilitates blood flow to the heart. Chocolate increases blood sugar. It is better to limit its use.

Is dark chocolate good for cholesterol?

Contains polyphenols and theobromine which can lower low-density lipoprotein (LDL) levels. High-density lipoprotein (HDL) cholesterol levels can increase. Milk contains cocoa butter, sugar, milk and modest amounts of cocoa. The dark one, on the other hand, has higher quantities and less sugar. Because of this, it has a higher amount of flavonoids, more likely to exert protection against heart disease.

Can anyone with hypertension eat chocolate?

Consuming a few squares a day helps lower blood pressure. Flavanols have a protective effect on cardio-circulatory health. They modify a number of pathological processes involved in the development of cardiovascular diseases such as atherosclerosis and thrombosis. Be careful to eat it in small doses. If you overdo it, being also rich in fats and sugars, it could cause weight gain and hypertension. When choosing, make sure that sugar is not the main ingredient.

Can anyone with high blood sugar take chocolate?

Only the black one is good for health. A small piece a day can prevent heart disease and help people with diabetes by reducing blood sugar and insulin. Studies have shown that it can protect against insulin resistance. Further evidence suggests that it makes insulin sensitizing on the body. Because it is richer in flavonols, black chocolate is best for improving insulin resistance and helping blood sugar. Eating chocolate can be a good way to get minerals like copper, magnesium, potassium, iron and calcium. These minerals are all important.

What are the benefits of chocolate?

Chocolate is a huge source of flavonoids, famous antioxidants also present in other natural substances such as tea, coffee or red wine. Flavonoids have significant beneficial effects on our health: They reduce cholesterol levels, have a protective effect on the entire cardiovascular system. Here are some benefits of dark chocolate: