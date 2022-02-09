What happens to those who eat cod with cholesterol and blood sugar? Here is the truth

Eating fish is useful for lowering cholesterol levels and protecting the cardiovascular system from the accumulation of fat on the artery walls, which can lead to very serious diseases such as heart disease and stroke. Let’s take a look at which fish to eat can lower cholesterol and try to understand who these fish are and what their properties are.

Salmon is a prized fish that not only lowers cholesterol but is also ideal for long-term heart protection. The fresh contains only 35 mg of cholesterol per 100 grams, while the smoked one reaches 50 mg. These averages are very low, indicating that you include this healthy food in your diet at least twice a week.

We must dispel the myth that salmon is a fatty fish and that it “raises” cholesterol.

The increased cholesterol levels are actually high-density lipoproteins, otherwise known as “good cholesterol”. In fact, consider that 100 grams of salmon contain only 180 calories and 12% fat. As HDL increases, the production of vitamin D also increases, which is essential for synthesizing the calcium needed by the bone to maintain bone mineralization.

Salmon also contains omega 3 fatty acids, which can significantly reduce lipid intake when combined with regular physical activity. In fact, recent research shows that a diet rich in omega 3 can reduce LDL levels (the so-called bad cholesterol) by up to 30%. This also works on triglycerides, which are also heart disease-causing fats, which can be reduced by up to 40%.

Cod and Cholesterol

Since the 1970s, scientists have been studying the health of the Inuit, whose diet is dominated by fish, especially cod. It turns out that they are less likely to suffer from coronary heart disease than European residents.

Although cod is rich in omega 3 polyunsaturated fatty acids, it is a very lean fish and it is their presence that keeps cholesterol within the permitted limits, remember below 200/220 mg / dl. Keeping cholesterol low also means acting on blood pressure levels, which in turn lowers. In addition to omega 3, there are minerals that help make cod a fish with important antioxidant properties, such as iron, calcium, selenium, zinc, magnesium, copper and iodine. There are also all the vitamins of group B, the E precisely the D in fair quantities. Cod liver oil is also used for food supplements.

Diets to reduce high blood sugar include eating fish two or more times a week. Fish has long been considered a health food. Diets that reduce high blood sugar are excellent foods to include in a healthy, balanced diet.

Fish has health benefits and fights high blood sugar because it also contains less fat and cholesterol than meat and poultry. Many types of fish, including salmon, mackerel, and herring, are also high in omega-3 fatty acids, which can reduce fats called triglycerides and promote overall heart health. Poems to avoid include those that may contain high levels of mercury, such as swordfish and royal mackerel. Diets to reduce high blood sugar also include the consumption of oatmeal.