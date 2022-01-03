What happens to those who eat figs, persimmons, bananas and oranges with high blood sugar, thirst, hunger and blurred vision? Incredible

High blood sugar, excessive thirst, constant hunger, and blurred vision could be symptoms of diabetes. In this case, you must immediately contact your doctor. As for eating, it would be better not to take figs and persimmons because they are too sugary.

Are figs good for diabetes?

Fig leaves have healing properties. They can help patients with diabetes reduce their insulin intake. The fruit, on the other hand, should be eaten very carefully when suffering from diabetes. The potassium, omega 3 and omega 6 content in figs help maintain blood pressure and reduce the frequency or occurrence of heart attacks. Additionally, eating figs can also help improve memory and prevent anemia.

Are persimmons good for diabetes?

The glycemic index of fresh ones is 50. It belongs to the moderate category. This means that if persimmon is consumed for diabetes, it has a moderate effect on increasing blood sugar. Insulin is also produced in moderation. The insulin index of persimmons is 60. Eating them with diabetes depends on the specific diagnosis, the patient’s condition, age and diet. In limited quantities, the fruit can be included in the diet. It contains a lot of sugar and therefore before including it in a regular diet, it is necessary to consult a doctor.

Are bananas good for diabetes?

They are rich in carbohydrates. Foods rich in carbohydrates cause blood sugar levels to rise rapidly. A medium-sized banana contains 14 grams of sugar and 6 grams of starch. But bananas are also high in fiber. Bananas have a low GI score. That’s why it might be an appropriate choice for diabetics. A small banana two to three times a week is safe for diabetics. But a diabetic shouldn’t consume bananas every day.

Are oranges good for diabetes?

The American Diabetes Association has listed oranges as a superfood for diabetes. They are rich in fiber, vitamin C, folic acid and potassium, which could support a healthy diet for diabetics. They are full of fiber. Fiber takes longer to break down and digest. This allows for a slow release of glucose into the bloodstream, which would further ensure that blood glucose levels are stable over a long period of time. The glycemic index of raw oranges is around 40-43. Here are the benefits of oranges: