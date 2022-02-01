What happens to those who eat fish stewed with cholesterol and blood sugar? Here is the truth

High cholesterol is one of the main risk factors for heart disease, and today it is the leading cause of death in Western countries, including Italy.

Among the factors affecting its performance, we will obviously find the power supply; for this reason, over time, many theories have been associated with the concession of food rather than the fight against hypercholesterolemia.

In recent years, scientific research has provided important help in formulating the right nutritional recommendations, dispelling several “myths” related to this health problem.

Indeed, it may seem counterintuitive, but the best way to lower blood cholesterol it’s not just a low-fat diet: what matters is the quality of the fats we consume. There is a food in our Mediterranean diet that contains many of these “qualitatively” better fats: the fish.

Fish not recommended

Not all fish are recommended. Some fish and seafood may contain harmful substances, such as mercury organic, which are present in the environment mainly due to pollutants. Fish with the highest levels of mercury are predatory fish, meaning they feed on other large fish. Among these we have swordfish, barracuda, tuna. For children and women of childbearing age, pregnant or breastfeeding, it is best not to consume more than one serving (100 grams) per week.

There Mediterranean diet it is a recommended eating pattern that includes fruits, vegetables, legumes and other foods and reduces the intake of red meat, dairy products and alcohol. Fish also plays an important role in this diet.

We remind you that even in the absence of risk factors, a correct lifestyle is essential for our health and for the prevention of cardiac events.

In addition to proper nutrition, our habits must include regular physical activity, avoiding smoking or quitting as soon as possible. Furthermore, the cholesterol high does not give specific symptoms, so it is best to rely on your doctor to assess your cardiovascular risk.

Frozen fish

Although the freshness of food guarantees a greater nutritional supply than the same product that is frozen, this method of conservation has evolved over the years, guaranteeing more and more products with good nutritional properties and the differences between varieties (and of different races) vary considerably. obviously from brand to brand). Eg, cod is rich in omega 3 and vitamins A and D, which make it ideal for being frozen and keeping its nutritional content practically unchanged, as are molluscs. The situation is different for very fatty fish, such as salmon and mackerel, which are rich in polyunsaturated fatty acids and can significantly spoil and alter their diet if stored at low temperatures for too long a value.

Pre-cooked fish

The maintenance of nutritional value varies from breed to breed and from brand to brandtherefore it is almost impossible to make a general assessment. Overly aggressive cooking and storage methods can affect omega-3 polyunsaturated fats; in addition, these products are often seasoned with high levels of saturated fats (derived from flavored fats such as butter), which are used to ensure the taste of foods. Therefore, people with high cholesterol are not advised to consume precooked foods, including fish products, as they do not guarantee a high intake of omega 3 fats and run the risk of containing too many saturated fats.