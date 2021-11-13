What happens to those who eat garlic for fever, cough and stomach pain? Incredible

The allicin that contains good garlic provides antibacterial properties. Scientists believe that taking garlic has antivirals that can work in two ways. A garlic blocks the entry of viruses into cells and strengthens the immune response so that it can effectively fight off potential invaders.

What to eat when you have a fever?

When you have a fever, make sure you are eating foods that are suitable for your stomach. In cases of fever, go for those rich in nutrients that the body needs a lot. With a fever, nothing can provide the body with the nutrients it needs so much compared to vegetables. It is an idea to cook the vegetables well to make them easier to digest from the weakened stomach. Otherwise you could end up with a stomach ache.

What to eat when you have a cough?

Honey is a traditional cough remedy. Some studies have shown that it is effective against coughs. It is able to reduce the frequency of attacks and has the same effectiveness as some pharmacological substances. In case of persistent cough, swallowing a teaspoon of honey has a sedative action. The classic grandmother’s remedy was to drink warm milk and honey. The latter can also be taken alone, or dissolved in a glass of warm water with lemon.

What to eat when you have an upset stomach?

The most important thing is to stick to foods that are high in soluble fiber and low in insoluble fiber. Hi ha has something sweet, there are two fruits in particular that can help soothe the stomach: bananas and apples. Just mix them into a sauce. Apple pectin has been shown to prevent over-stimulation of the gut, thus slowing the frequency of diarrhea. Other simple foods that can be added to the list would be potatoes, oatmeal, and even crackers.

What does good garlic contain?

The National Cancer Institute argues that garlic is a food that possesses potential anticancer properties. The bulb of a garlic contains about 400 different healing components of the human organism. Other constituents of garlic are beta-carotene, lutein and zeaxanthin. Its active ingredient of a garlic is allicin which has strong antiseptic properties. Several compounds found in good garlic reduce the risk of cardiovascular disease. Here are the minerals a garlic contains: