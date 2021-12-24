What happens to those who eat green bananas for heart, memory and lower glycemic index? Incredible

Green bananas are indicated for their medicinal properties. They have a lower glycemic index than mature ones. As a result, they are much healthier than yellow bananas. They help in heart disease.

What to eat to be good for the heart?

Green bananas contain potassium which is a mineral that helps maintain the health of the heart and the rest of the cardiovascular system. Potassium helps regulate blood pressure and thus maintain a normal heart rate and a healthy heart. Consuming foods such as green bananas consistently can significantly reduce LDL cholesterol production. This is known as bad cholesterol and is found in the liver.

What to eat for memory?

The tyrosine present in bananas allows us to produce new neurotransmitters such as dopamine, epinephrine and norepinephrine. They are substances that regulate our mood and memory. According to clinical studies, when this amino acid is depleted, there is a decrease in the transmitters that affect memory. These neurotransmitters help improve communication between brain cells, thus offering greater agility to remember things, perform actions, arrive at certain solutions, reason and, in short, improve basic cognitive processes and memory. Tyrosine also offers energy and mental alertness.

What to eat to lower the glycemic index?

Grandma recommends taking green bananas because they contain resistant starch. This substance does not increase blood glucose levels and may improve long-term blood glucose control. Some studies suggest that consumption of these bananas may be related to benefits in blood glucose and insulin metabolism, weight control, and kidney and liver complications associated with diabetes.

What are the nutritional values ​​of green bananas?

They have a lower glycemic index than the yellow ones and therefore help when you have high blood sugar. They are rich in potassium and phosphorus, magnesium, calcium and, in small quantities, also iron, zinc, selenium, copper. The most present vitamins are A and E, while the caloric intake is about 89 kcal. They are indicated for the nervous system. One of the main advantages of consuming unripe ones is the regulation of blood sugar, intestinal transit, the contrast of diarrhea and constipation. It is not excluded that the risk of colon cancer can be indirectly reduced.

Protein 1.09%

Carbohydrates 22.84%

Sugars 12.23%

Fats 0.33%

Water 75%