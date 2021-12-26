What happens to those who eat green potatoes for heart, memory and lower glycemic index? Incredible

Green potatoes should not be eaten. They can cause intoxication due to solanine which is a toxic substance. With greens you have these symptoms: nausea, stomach pain, vomiting, diarrhea and even fever.

What to eat to be good for the heart?

Non-green potatoes contain potassium, calcium and magnesium which naturally decrease blood pressure. The content of fiber, vitamin C and vitamin B6, along with the lack of cholesterol, promote heart health. Potatoes contain significant amounts of fiber. Fiber helps reduce the total amount of cholesterol in the blood, thus lowering the risk of heart disease. Taking potassium and reducing sodium decreases mortality from heart disease.

What to eat for memory?

Manganese, potassium, and vitamins B6 and C are known to aid brain function and aid memory. The nerve centers respond positively to the fatty acids and amino acids found in potatoes. Daily activities and memory health can be greatly affected by adding potatoes to your diet. The high amounts of copper and iron are also known to increase brain activity. Preparing non-green baked potatoes and eating them, peeled and unsalted, can lead to improved memory. They produce gamma amino butyric acid which promotes relaxation.

What to eat to lower the glycemic index?

Grandma recommends taking cold potatoes because they contain resistant starch. Cooking makes the starch more digestible, which raises the GI and leads to problems with blood sugar. After cooling, however, it becomes less digestible again, and helps blood sugar. The healthiest way to cook them is to boil, steam, or microwave them without adding any other ingredients. In this way they will be low in sugar, salt and fat and do not cause blood sugar problems.

What are the nutritional values ​​of green potatoes?

Most of their weight is made up of water and starch. One ounce brings about 77 calories. They have a high glycemic index and therefore lead to problems with blood sugar. They should never be consumed together with pasta and bread to avoid blood sugar peaks. As we said, their glycemic index varies according to the cooking method used. Here is a summary that shows the nutritional values ​​of potatoes.