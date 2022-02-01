What happens to those who eat low-fat cheeses with cholesterol and blood sugar? Here is the truth

Those who love cheese often find themselves having to give it up because of diabetesof the cholesterol high or intolerance. To keep blood sugar or LDL cholesterol peaks below certain levels, it is necessary to follow a specific diet. In addition, physical activity must be included in the daily routine. After all, it’s amazing how quickly bad cholesterol can be lowered and how long it takes to walk to lower those values ​​without using drugs.

Another good news are the types of cheeses you can add to your diet without compromising your health. Our experts will list the 5 leanest cheeses that people with diabetes, lactose intolerance and high cholesterol can eat.

Lean cheeses

Low-fat cheeses are those with between 10% and 25% fat. Conversely, the percentage of fat is less than 10% in nutrient-rich dairy products, such as cottage cheese, which is a dairy product. Recent university research even shows that Eating moderate amounts of dairy and cheese every day can help prevent type 2 diabetes.

In fact, completely eliminating the consumption of cheese from food programs is harmful because they are a source of protein and a deficiency can lead to malnutrition. People with diabetes and hypercholesterolemia will have to say goodbye to fatty cheeses such as mascarpone, pecorino, aged provolone and more.

Therefore, people with diabetes should always consume Grana Padano and Parmesan with 1.8% to 2.5% fat in moderation. They can also eat ricotta, which is not cheese, and quarks obtained from the pasteurization of milk at 85 ° C.

The 5 leanest cheeses for diabetics, lactose intolerant and high cholesterol

On the other hand, those who need to manage high cholesterol can eat low-fat fresh cheese. So go ahead and enjoy Grana Padano, Parmesan and aged cheeses with unsaturated fats. Equally important, the milk to be consumed must only be partially skimmed because it contains a lower percentage of fat.

People with lactose intolerance, on the other hand, will have to limit themselves to cheeses that do not contain this disaccharide. So lactose intolerant can eat gorgonzola, sweet or smoked provolone, seasoned pecorino, emmental, parmesan and padano. Despite intolerance, some people can eat cheese with a lot of lactobacilli without negative consequences. Asiago, quark, taleggio, feta, caciocavallo, brie, caciotta, etc. belong to this category of dairy products.

NB The information contained in this article is for informational purposes only and is not intended in any way to replace the opinion of a physician and / or the opinion of experts. Furthermore, they do not constitute an element of diagnostic formulation or therapeutic prescription. For this reason, in any case, it is always advisable to seek the advice of a doctor or a specialist.