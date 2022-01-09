What happens to those who eat pears with high blood sugar? Here is the answer

People with diabetes can eat pears. The secret to eating fruit is the amount you eat. For diabetics, the carbohydrate content of a serving of fruit should not exceed 15 grams. The size of this part changes only based on the carbohydrate content in the fruit. So, for those with a low glycemic index, it will obviously be higher, and for fruits with more sugar, it will obviously be lower. The higher the amount of fiber, the lower the maximum blood sugar level after digestion. Does pear help people with high blood sugar? Their glycemic index is 33. If a person eats 3 small pears, it means that he has consumed about 19 grams of carbohydrates, of which about 10 grams of sugar. It is not excessive and is unlikely to cause extreme fluctuations in blood sugar levels, even with diabetes. Therefore, pears are edible and are not bad. Pears provide a lot of antioxidants.

What are the health benefits of pears? It is a fruit rich in many substances: water, carbohydrates, proteins, sugar, fats, sodium, calcium, phosphorus, magnesium, zinc and potassium, the latter having a vasodilating effect. Therefore, pears. Helps regulate blood pressure and reduces the risk of cardiovascular disease. It reduces the level of tension and prevents the formation of clots, it also increases the blood supply to all organs and improves their efficiency. Pears stimulate digestion and intestinal health. The extraordinary properties of pears also include the ability to heal wounds faster, thanks to the sintering of vitamin C and a large amount of ascorbic acid. Pears are also rich in iron and copper, precious minerals for people with anemia, for example, because they help fight fatigue and muscle weakness.

What fruit can people with diabetes eat? Since not all foods raise the sugar level in the same way and with the same speed, it was found useful to define a reliable and reliable evaluation parameter:glycemic index of foods. Its purpose is to classify foods based on the speed with which the glycemic peak appears after the meal, the higher the ability of the individual food to raise the sugar level, the higher its index. Here is the ranking of fruit regarding the glycemic index.