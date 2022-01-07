What happens to those who eat pears with high blood sugar? Here is the answer

Pears can be eaten for those with diabetes. The secret of eating fruit is in the quantity you eat. For diabetes sufferers one portion of fruit it should never contain more than 15 grams of carbohydrates. The size of this portion simply varies based on the carbohydrate content present in the fruit. It will therefore obviously be higher for those with a low glycemic index and lower for fruit that contains more sugars. The more fiber there is, the lower the glycemic peak reached after digestion. Do pears help people with high blood sugar? They have a glycemic index of 33. If a person eats 3 small pears it means that they ingest about 19 grams of carbohydrates, of which about 10 of sugar. It is not an excessive amount and is not likely to cause extreme fluctuations in blood sugar levels, even with diabetes. Pears, therefore, can be eaten, they are not bad. Pears, like all fruits and vegetables, provide large amounts of antioxidants.

What are the health benefits of pear? It is a fruit rich in numerous substances: water, carbohydrates, proteins, sugars, fats, sodium, calcium, phosphorus, magnesium, zinc and potassium, the latter substance having vasodilating effects. The pear, therefore. it is a valid aid in the regulation of blood pressure and reduces the risk of developing cardiovascular diseases. It lowers tension levels, avoiding the formation of clots and, on the other hand, increasing the blood flow to all organs, increasing their efficiency. Pear stimulates digestion and intestinal health. Among the extraordinary properties of pear there is also the ability to make wounds heal faster, thanks to the sintering of vitamin C and the high quantity of ascorbic acid. Pear is also rich in iron and copper and these minerals are valuable for those suffering from anemia, for example, because they help fight fatigue and muscle weakness.

What fruit can people with diabetes eat? Since not all foods raise the sugar level in the same way and with the same speed, it was found useful to define a reliable and reliable evaluation parameter:glycemic index of foods. Its purpose is to classify foods based on the speed with which the glycemic peak appears after the meal, the higher the ability of the individual food to raise the sugar level, the higher its index. Here is the ranking of fruit regarding the glycemic index.