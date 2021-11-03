What happens to those who eat pizza and drink beer for the heart and high blood sugar? Incredible

Pizza is to be avoided with high blood sugar. It is one of the foods that raise blood sugar the most. The diabetic should not eat it too often. Beer is among the foods with the highest glycemic index and is equal to 110.

Is eating pizza good for those with high blood sugar?

A pizza can affect the blood sugar level in a patient with diabetes for more than eight hours. It requires a slow and steady supply of insulin to maintain optimal blood sugar levels. To find out was a US study. Pizza affects blood sugar levels for a very long time. Pizza has a high glycemic load and can cause a glycemic peak even after 6 – 8 hours.

Is eating pizza good for the heart?

Pizza may protect against some types of cardiovascular disease. Some Italian researchers have shown that people who eat pizza at least once a week reduce the risk of developing colon, mouth and esophageal cancer by 26%, 34% and 59% respectively. Researchers say these results are not due to the pizza but to the tomato it contains. A diet rich in cooked tomatoes, which contain a lot of lycopene, can produce these results. The research was done with Italian and non-North American pizza.

Is drinking beer good for those with high blood sugar?

A diabetic can consume beer. However, it must take into account the alcohol and sugar content of the beer. This is to prevent hypoglycemia and, in general, to integrate it into your diet. Excessive alcohol consumption is absolutely dangerous. Damages the liver, which can lead to inflammation of the pancreas, the development of reduced insulin sensitivity, inflammation of the nerves: alcoholic neuropathy. According to some research, it may have a protective effect against the development of type 2 diabetes. Those who drink in moderation have about 30% less risk than non-drinkers of developing this diabetes.

What does beer contain?

From a caloric point of view, 100 ml of beer generally contain a quantity between 30 and 60 kcal. These depend on the dextrins and proteins present in beer. We find there about 0.2 g of amino acids. More relevant is the amount of carbohydrates which is between 2 and 5 grams. In general this drink contains: