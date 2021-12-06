What happens to those who eat red rice with cholesterol? Here is the truth

Red rice is free, even every day, because it is good for you, the most important thing is that it helps to reduce total cholesterol in the blood, in particular the value of low-density lipoproteins, which is linked to “bad cholesterol” . Which causes many cardiovascular diseases. We are in the midst of this food fad, between do-it-yourself diets, websites rashly recommending this “miracle” treatment, and away from verified nutrition information. So much so that the alarms of cardiologists and nutritionists have begun to multiply.

How to avoid hurting yourself

Let’s start with the answer to the fundamental question: Does eating more red rice help lower cholesterol? We are talking about the fermentation of red rice, which is the product of the fermentation of the Monascus yeast. This makes the final product rich in substances similar to the drugs most commonly used to fight high cholesterol, and statins help lower cholesterol levels. So there is a positive value. But that’s not enough, because the combination of lowering cholesterol and a plate of red rice seems to have become a spontaneous combination of patients. In many cases, the drugs are even ignored. There is no need to reconsider daily behavior. From nutrition, to sport, to following, as necessary, even therapy. To understand, yes, red rice but evaluate the choices with the doctor “.

A complex and calibrated strategy

The positive properties of red rice are inferior to those of statins, especially when cholesterol is very high. One of the most important revision studies was conducted by the University of Amsterdam. More than 6,600 patients with hypercholesterolemia and statin intolerance were examined. Over a period ranging from 2 to 24 months, they consumed this food without medication and their average cholesterol level dropped by just over 39 mg / dL. The level of reduction achieved with the smallest dose of statins in the shortest time. A small increase in HDL (good) cholesterol and a small decrease in triglycerides were also recorded.

The success of nutraceuticals and fermented red rice: alone are not enough

For this we try to enhance the effect of fermented red rice to the effect of berberine and artichoke extract in various food supplements. What is the result? The risk of heart attack is reduced by 4.7% and there is no need to worry about side effects. But people who take statins often complain about the effects of muscle and liver fatigue. For this reason, in addition to the trend of fermented red rice on the table, the use of health care products is becoming increasingly common. However, proper medical treatment for high cholesterol, proper exercise (at least half an hour a day, brisk walking is a good first step) and a balanced diet cannot be ignored.