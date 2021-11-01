What happens to those who eat rice and garlic to lose weight and lower the glycemic index? Incredible

The sugars present in rice are slow or complex. Its glycemic index is quite low and it helps keep the blood sugar level stable. Rice reduces appetite and helps you lose weight.

Does rice help you lose weight?

Rice is a very important complex carbohydrate for the body. Combined with a healthy and balanced diet, it allows you to lose weight quickly. Asians who are heavy consumers have a very low obesity rate. Rice is an excellent source of energy because the complex carbohydrates it contains are gradually released in the body. It prevents

many cardiovascular diseases, diabetes, obesity but also some cancers.

Does rice lower the glycemic index?

Studies have shown in recent years that it is possible to have more suitable foods for those with high blood sugar by changing the way they are prepared. Stir-fried rice or pilaf-style cooked rice for those who need to control their blood sugar is better than steamed rice. This is due to the fact that fats and / or proteins are added. In order not to have many problems with blood sugar, it must be rinsed before cooking to remove part of the starch. When the water is cloudy with starch, change it and repeat the operation until the water is clear.

Does eating garlic make you lose weight and lower the glycemic index?

Eating garlic increases insulin secretion and its release by the beta cells of the pancreas. At the same time, in the long run, good garlic would lead to a drop in blood sugar. Its extract increases adiponectin levels in people with metabolic syndrome. Eating garlic inhibits appetite and makes you feel fuller. The nervous system increases the production of the hormone adrenaline. Consequently, the consumption of calories is increased, which is very useful for burning and avoiding accumulating fat. Good garlic contains vitamins A, B and C, as well as phosphorus, silicon and sulfur, plus many other elements.

What minerals does good garlic contain?

Eating garlic has significant effects on reducing blood pressure, preventing atherosclerosis, reducing serum cholesterol and triglycerides. It’s good for blood pressure. It prevents heart disease, cancer and diabetes. One of the most striking properties is its ability to remove plaque from arteries. Here are the minerals it brings: