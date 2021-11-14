What happens to those who eat sweets with cholesterol? Beware of the consequences

The link between nutrition and a stable and healthy state of health is now well known: the pursuit of well-being is no longer the prerogative of people who can be defined as “health-conscious” or strictly linked to aesthetic factors but which involves an increasingly higher number of people, also because of the numerous ailments that are often attributable to a lifestyle that is not exactly healthy.

High cholesterol, that is the tendency of the LDL lipid, also called “bad cholesterol” which, if in excessive quantities, tends to accumulate in the arteries and therefore obstruct the normal flow of blood, necessarily leading to more or less serious problems. Medically, high cholesterol is defined hypercholesterolemia.

The cholesterol diet

Since this is a disorder that does not present symptoms exclusively associated with hypercholesterolemia, it can be difficult to immediately understand the cholesterol levels, and for this reason it is decidedly important to follow a diet that is in many cases not excessively rigid but in any case “careful” regarding specific types of foods.

Compared to a few years ago, the list of “prohibited” foods has narrowed and in most cases it is not essential to give up many things. Often it is the refined products that end up under accusation, therefore the products with saturated fats, simple sugars, refined foods, generally those created through industrial production.

What happens to those who eat sweets with cholesterol?

It is good to be particularly careful especially with sweets, which generally contain numerous qualities of refined flours and products that can be considered “fat”. So ok with desserts made with a few simple ingredients, avoiding for example those with butter and an excessive intake of sugars, preferring for example crepes, plum cakes, and other products made with not very refined flours.

No problem with desserts with an important amount of fruit, avoiding the particularly sugary one, such as avocado or figs.