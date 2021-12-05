What happens to those who eat thin slices with high cholesterol? The incredible answer of medicine

The slices contain saturated fatty acids. They also bring a fair amount of cholesterol. This is why they should not be eaten by those suffering from high cholesterol.

What do the slices contain?

Pasteurized milk, concentrated whey, cream, milk protein concentrate, butter, sodium citrate, salt, maltodextrin, lactic acid, calcium citrate. The melted one is the set of all the leftovers. According to what some sites report, the slices are composed of insufficiently fermented, unsaleable or spoiled mixtures that are fused together and made soft with the use of polyphosphates. The melted ones can contain up to 13 different additives. It is therefore advisable to carefully check the labels especially those suffering from cholesterol and high blood sugar.

How are the slices made?

Some sites claim that the slices can be obtained by recycling waste. They can undergo prolonged transformation processes through the use of fusion salts. In the end, you would have a product containing compounds such as phosphate, citrate and sodium, in more or less high quantities. Those who eat them are not aware of the origin of any waste used. The salt concentration can reach 3 grams per 100 grams of product. A lot of attention must be paid to hypertensive subjects but also diabetics with their blood sugar to be controlled.

What to eat instead of slices?

A suitable cheese that has the true taste of milk without the use of preservatives. Good is the Sicilian caciotta even if in moderation by those with high cholesterol and blood sugar to keep under control. It is cut to the desired thickness with a slicer or knife, replacing the classic thin slices. It is definitely better in everything. Pay attention to the labels of the slices. Among the additives used as stabilizers (E450), antioxidants (E361) and preservatives (E250). In particular the latter (E250), according to some researches, can compromise the immune system of children, destroying the bacterial flora and exposing them to a high risk of infections. Furthermore, taking nitrates through the consumption of melted ones that contain them can lead to the formation in the body of tumor-promoting substances.

What are low-fat cheeses?

Typically, the lean ones are those with less than 200 calories per pound. They are mainly composed of fresh ones. The fat ones, on the other hand, are those with more than 300 calories per pound and are mostly seasoned. The latter must be consumed in a lower dose especially by those suffering from blood sugar. Here’s what the skinny ones are: