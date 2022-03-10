What happens to those who have the habit of eating bananas every day? Here is the answer

The bananas they are tropical fruits that are now widespread and appreciated all over the world. Everywhere, we go shopping, whether it’s at the supermarket or greengrocers, we find bananas and in all seasons. They are known for their high energy value and loved by everyone, from the smallest to the oldest and most elderly and especially by sportsmen. The latter, knowing well the nutritional substances that bananas contain, treasure them, consuming them every day. It’s a good habit, eat bananas every day? Here is our opinion about it.

The beneficial properties of bananas

The bananas they are fruits that contain many nourishing and beneficial properties for our body. This fruit has a sweet and pleasant taste, becoming more and more delicious as it reaches full ripeness. While green, it has a more sour taste, but that doesn’t take away from the valuable mineral content like potassium, for which this fruit is mainly known. Potassium provides a lot of energy and is good not only for the muscles, but also for the entire cardiovascular system and heart. Athletes, as we mentioned above, take bananas to regenerate after their physical activities. Bananas also have del magnesium and tryptophan which appear to have a positive effect on the individual’s mood, while simultaneously counteracting depression.

There banana it is a food that also contains many fiber and vitamins, among which we remember vitamin C and all those of group B, which not only serve to purify our body, helping to improve intestinal functions, but help to counteract the aging of our cells. There vitamin A, contained in it, also gives a hand to the health of our skin, nails and hair. Hurray for the banana every day, which is so healthy for our well-being, but be careful not to overdo the quantity taken.

Some contraindications to bananas

We want to remind everyone that like any food, even with bananas we must not exaggerate with the quantity consumed. Banana is a fruit that contains a lot of calories, about 107 per fruit, depends on its size. Consuming too many and consequently taking in many calories, naturally leads to weight gain. Those extra pounds won’t take long to show up. One or two bananas a day is the ideal daily dose. In general, if you are very active, and conducting a style of healthy and lively lifethe danger of accumulating calories does not exist, vice versa if you lead a life of the sedentary type.

Finally, if you suffer from diabetic or glycemic diseases, remember that the bananas contain a source of sugar and starches, which are less in quantity green bananas, therefore less harmful. The high content of potassium and magnesium, on the other hand, are unsuitable for those suffering from kidney and heart problems. Better always, consult your doctor for further information and drinks.